Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lubbock Community Theatre presents ‘Clue’

Lubbock Community Theatre presents Clue—based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was...
Lubbock Community Theatre presents Clue—based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The(Lubbock Community Theater)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Community Theatre presents ‘Clue’ —based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, ‘Clue’ is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery.

The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects.

Led by Wadsworth – the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. ‘Clue’ is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out…WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT!

The Lubbock Community Theater is located at 3101 35th Street. The shows are on Fridays and Saturdays for two weekends. September 17, 18, 24 and 25. The show begins at 7:20 p.m.

There is also Sunday matinees on Sept. 19 and 26 at 2 p.m.

Written by: Jonathan Lynn, Sandy Rustin, Hunter Foster and Eric Price.

Directed by Heather May

For tickets and reservations, visit lubbockcommunitytheatre.org.

The audience is encouraged to wear masks during the performances.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of Sunday evening shooting near East Colgate and North Zenith.
1 killed in drive-by shooting in NE Lubbock
Lubbock police
Police identify pedestrian killed, struck by vehicle on North Milwaukee
Jones AT&T Stadium (Source: KCBD Video)
Texas Tech Athletics addressing ‘unacceptable’ concession delays
Crowds return to Jones AT&T Stadium for first home game of 2021.
Texas Tech holds on to win 28-22 over SF Austin
Damage to an apartment building is seen following an explosion, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in...
4 injured after apartment building explosion near Atlanta

Latest News

A benefit for the families of Sgt. Josh Bartlett and Sgt. Shawn Wilson on Sept. 19, 2021
Memorial benefit for Sgt. Josh Bartlett, Sgt. Shawn Wilson families on Sept. 19
Police lights
Texas Tech Police investigating overnight armed robbery
9.10 Daybreak Today
Daybreak Today Monday morning brief
Daybreak Today 6am 9.13
Daybreak Today 6am 9.13