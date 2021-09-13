LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Community Theatre presents ‘Clue’ —based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, ‘Clue’ is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery.

The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects.

Led by Wadsworth – the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. ‘Clue’ is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out…WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT!

The Lubbock Community Theater is located at 3101 35th Street. The shows are on Fridays and Saturdays for two weekends. September 17, 18, 24 and 25. The show begins at 7:20 p.m.

There is also Sunday matinees on Sept. 19 and 26 at 2 p.m.

Written by: Jonathan Lynn, Sandy Rustin, Hunter Foster and Eric Price.

Directed by Heather May

For tickets and reservations, visit lubbockcommunitytheatre.org.

The audience is encouraged to wear masks during the performances.

