Memorial benefit for Sgt. Josh Bartlett, Sgt. Shawn Wilson families on Sept. 19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A memorial benefit for Sgt. Josh Bartlett and Sgt. Shawn Wilson will be held on Sept. 19, 2021 from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. at 3401 East Regis St. in Lubbock.

On July 15, 2021 in Levelland, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Josh Bartlett was shot in the neck and killed; Levelland Police Sgt. Shawn Wilson was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital. Wilson was released from a rehab facility two weeks later. The accused shooter has been federally charged for assault of a peace officer. He has also been charged with capital murder in district court.

There will be music by Jordan Robert Kirk, Kelly Hastey and Texas Cadillac Jack, Gary Nix and West Texas band, Joe Trevino, Tatum Sheets, Jerry Brownlow, Junior Vasquez, Kenny Maines and Cathy Jewell. There will be three dance floors for everyone to enjoy.

A live auction with such items as boots from Boot City and Boot Barn, wine gift basket from English Newsom Cellars, Yeti cooler, $500 HEB gift card, Kansas City Chiefs cap autographed by Patrick Mahomes, Young Living oils gift basket, GermBlast gift certificate for residential service worth $400, $50 gift card from Triple J Chophouse, Dinner for two at Harrigans, guitar autographed by Clay Walker, Lori Morgan and Jesse Keith Whitley and more! There will also be $5 raffles.

There will be free beer as long as it lasts. No coolers are allowed.

Organizers request you bring lawn chairs.

There will be food trailers on site.

It is $20 per person and children under the age of three are free. All first responders in uniform will be admitted for free.

Proceeds from the gate and the auction will go to the Bartlett and Wilson families.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.