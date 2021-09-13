Michael Crabtree to receive Ring of Honor on Sept. 19, seats still available

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Seats are still available for the Sept. 19, 2021 Ring of Honor ceremony where Michael Crabtree and Elmer Tarbox will be inducted.

The ceremony is slated for 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Overton Hotel and Conference Center.

Admission is priced at $25 per person or $200 for a table of 10 to see Crabtree and Tarbox become the sixth and seventh inductees, respectively, into Texas Tech’s most-prestigious club of Red Raider football student-athletes. Tickets can be purchased by calling Kami Fryar with the Double T Varsity Club at 806-834-3162 or by emailing DTVC@ttu.edu.

Red Raider Football Ring of Honor inductees are the heroes and legends that have made indelible marks on Red Raider Football. They will be permanently enshrined in the Texas Tech Football Ring of Honor.

The Ring of Honor will consist of an elite group of players and coaches that made outstanding contributions to Red Raider Football. Inductees will have their names permanently etched on the west stadium building facing the playing surface inside Jones AT&T Stadium.

Crabtree will be joined by the family of the late Tarbox later that evening when their names are unveiled on the West Stadium Building to Jones AT&T Stadium prior to kickoff between Texas Tech and Florida International.

Kickoff between Texas Tech and Florida International is slated for 6 p.m. Saturday with pregame activities at Raider Alley beginning at 2 p.m. that afternoon. Tickets are still on sale for Saturday by visiting TexasTech.com or by calling the Texas Tech Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH.

Candidates for the Ring of Honor will be chosen and screened by an anonymous selection committee. Once the committee has determined a suitable candidate(s) for induction, the group will make a formal recommendation to the director of athletics

Texas Tech unveiled its first inductees into the Ring of Honor at on Thursday, July 5, 2012.

