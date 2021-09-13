Slightly cooler temperatures to start the workweek

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Relief from the heat we felt this weekend is here for a short period of time.

Trending a bit cooler through Wednesday (KCBD)

A cool start to the day today with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. The coolest we have been so far this morning was 59 degrees. Plenty of sunshine this afternoon will lead to temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s across the South Plains. A high of 90 degrees in Lubbock today with a light breeze from the south around 15 mph.

You may have noticed a hazy, milky look to the sky this weekend. That is a result of wildfire smoke from fires out in Northern California. Upper level winds brought the smoke into the area and made for pretty sunrises and sunsets. Smoke conditions look to improve through Monday and Tuesday as thicker smoke pushes off to the east coast, but you may still notice a little bit of a white cast to the sky today.

Smoke forecast for Monday afternoon (KCBD)

Temperatures will continue to shed a degree or two Tuesday and again Wednesday as a cold front approaches the area. It is not expected to move through but will still bring slightly cooler temperatures as well as a slim chance for rain. For now, rain chances are isolated for Tuesday and Wednesday overnight.

After Wednesday, we look to return to a drier, hotter pattern similar to what we experienced last week. This will limit rain chances and allow our temperatures to warm back up into the mid-90s by next weekend.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.