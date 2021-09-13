Local Listings
Texas Tech Police investigating overnight armed robbery

Police lights
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Police say at approximately 12:00 a.m., Monday, Texas Tech PD received a report of an armed robbery that occurred on the north side of Clement Residence Hall.

The report says a female student was approached by a male, who excited the front passenger seat with a gun and took the student’s backpack. The suspect was wearing a black surgical type mask and a hoodie.

The three other people in the vehicle were all wearing hoodies with the hoods pulled tightly around their face.
The suspects left the area and campus eastbound on 18th street from the adjacent parking lot.

Responding officers could not find the vehicle while responding to the area.

The suspect vehicle was described as a 2008 white Chevrolet Suburban with Texas license plate PLH 2353. Texas Tech PD says the vehicle is not registered to a Texas Tech student.

 If you are on campus, Texas Tech asks you to please pay attention to your surroundings and report anyone or anything suspicious to the Texas Tech Police Department at 806-742-3931.

