Texas Tech, Texas to kick off at 11 a.m. on Sept. 25

Kickoff will be at 11 a.m. in Austin.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Big 12 Conference announced Monday an 11 a.m. kickoff for Texas Tech’s conference opener at Texas on Sept. 25. Coverage will be provided nationally on ABC and the Texas Tech Sports Network.  

The Red Raiders’ trip to Austin will be the first of two road games to kick off Big 12 play in 2021. It marks the first time since 2014 where the Red Raiders started their league slate on the road for the first two contests.

Tech’s last win on the road in Austin was a 27-23 triumph in 2017, which is also the Red Raiders’ last win versus the Longhorns having dropped its last three bouts.  

Texas Tech (2-0, 0-0) welcomes Florida International to Lubbock this Saturday to cap nonconference play in 2021. Meanwhile, Texas (1-1, 0-0) will close its nonconference slate with a home game against Rice.  

Kickoff between Texas Tech and Florida International is slated for 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, with pregame activities at Raider Alley beginning at 2 p.m. that afternoon. Tickets are still on sale for Saturday by visiting TexasTech.com or by calling the Texas Tech Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Texas Tech Athletics.

