Boil water advisory issued for City of Earth

EARTH, Texas (KCBD) - Due to a break in the main line in Earth, Texas, city officials have issued a boil water advisory until further notice.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Earth public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption. This includes for washing hands or face, brushing teeth, drinking water, etc.

Children, seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria and all customers should follow the directions, city officials stated in a news release.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

Instead of boiling water, residents may purchase bottled water or get water from another suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

If you have questions, please call the City of Earth at 806-257-2111.

