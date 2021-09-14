Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints makes generous meat donation to South Plains Food Bank

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints donated 35,000 pounds of meat to the South Plains Food Bank Tuesday morning.

“We’re really grateful for their efforts to donate, volunteer, and advocate for those in need in our communities,” said Dina Jeffries, CEO of the South Plains Food Bank, in a news release.

Sources of protein are often hard to come by for food-insecure families and communities, so the Church said it hopes the donation will go a long way toward feeding those in need.

The South Plains Food Bank received a generous donation of meat from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Tuesday. (KCBD)

“This donation is one way we can help to fulfill His mission and feed those in need in this area,” said Jeff Nicholas, a representative of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, in a news release.

The partnership between the Church and the South Plains Food Bank is longstanding. Missionaries and members of the church frequently volunteer and help organize events to help people facing food insecurity across the South Plains.

“We are always appreciative of the incredible work The South Plains Food Bank does to relive hunger,” Nicholas said. “Together, with The South Plains Food Bank, we are able to fight hunger and feed those in need.”

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.