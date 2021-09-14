Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints makes generous meat donation to South Plains Food Bank

The Church said it hopes the donation will go a long way toward feeding those in need.
South Plains Food Bank building (Source: KCBD Video)
South Plains Food Bank building (Source: KCBD Video)
By Hannah Holtz
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints donated 35,000 pounds of meat to the South Plains Food Bank Tuesday morning.

“We’re really grateful for their efforts to donate, volunteer, and advocate for those in need in our communities,” said Dina Jeffries, CEO of the South Plains Food Bank, in a news release.

Sources of protein are often hard to come by for food-insecure families and communities, so the Church said it hopes the donation will go a long way toward feeding those in need.

The South Plains Food Bank received a generous donation of meat from the Church of Jesus Christ...
The South Plains Food Bank received a generous donation of meat from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Tuesday.(KCBD)

“This donation is one way we can help to fulfill His mission and feed those in need in this area,” said Jeff Nicholas, a representative of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, in a news release.

The partnership between the Church and the South Plains Food Bank is longstanding. Missionaries and members of the church frequently volunteer and help organize events to help people facing food insecurity across the South Plains.

“We are always appreciative of the incredible work The South Plains Food Bank does to relive hunger,” Nicholas said. “Together, with The South Plains Food Bank, we are able to fight hunger and feed those in need.”

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of Sunday evening shooting near East Colgate and North Zenith.
Police identify victim in Sunday drive-by shooting
Police lights
Texas Tech Police investigating overnight armed robbery
Kali Cook, 4, died in her sleep at home after developing a fever. The medical examiner’s...
4-year-old Texas girl dies from COVID-related symptoms
Lubbock police
Police identify pedestrian killed, struck by vehicle on North Milwaukee
Kickoff will be at 11 a.m. in Austin.
Texas Tech, Texas to kick off at 11 a.m. on Sept. 25

Latest News

UMC Children’s Hospital is hosting the 38th Annual Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Celebration...
Donate Here: 38th annual Children’s Miracle Network Telethon
United Supermarkets and Market Street to host job fairs across Lubbock
18-year-old Zachary Finch
Plainview PD catches burglar in act
Former Lady Raider Basketball Coach Marlene Stollings files lawsuit against TTU.
Jury trial scheduled for former Lady Raider Basketball Coach Marlene Stollings in lawsuit against TTU