Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Cooler temps may pause for a return to 90s by weekend

Temperatures will remain in the 80s through Thursday, but after that it’s back to the low 90s...
Temperatures will remain in the 80s through Thursday, but after that it’s back to the low 90s on Friday and mid-90s for the weekend.(KCBD)
By John Robison
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another day of 80s and mostly sunny skies. Wednesday, a slight change in temperatures and possible some storms for the area.

I expect afternoon highs between 85-89 degrees for most of the South Plains on Wednesday. There may be some low 90s for the western and southwestern counties.

As for the rain chances, showers and storms will begin in New Mexico and track southeast. Some of those may make it into the region and could produce some wind gusts of 50 mph and lightning.

It does appear that showers will decrease around midnight. There’s a chance of showers in the area tonight, but most of the activity will remain in the Panhandle and northern South Plains. However, an isolated storm or shower is possible over all the region tomorrow.

Temperatures will remain in the 80s through Thursday, but after that it’s back to the low 90s on Friday and mid-90s for the weekend.

Another round of cooler temps will arrive early next week.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of Sunday evening shooting near East Colgate and North Zenith.
Police identify victim in Sunday drive-by shooting
Police lights
Texas Tech Police investigating overnight armed robbery
18-year-old Zachary Finch
Plainview PD catches burglar in act
Kali Cook, 4, died in her sleep at home after developing a fever. The medical examiner’s...
4-year-old Texas girl dies from COVID-related symptoms
Lubbock police
Police identify pedestrian killed, struck by vehicle on North Milwaukee

Latest News

Warm and sunny
Seasonable day ahead, slight rain chance overnight
09/14/2021
KCBD News at 5 - Weather 09/14/2021
Weather 09/14/2021
KCBD News at 4 - Weather 09/14/2021
09/14/2021
KCBD News at Noon - Weather 09/14/2021