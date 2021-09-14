Cooler temps may pause for a return to 90s by weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another day of 80s and mostly sunny skies. Wednesday, a slight change in temperatures and possible some storms for the area.

I expect afternoon highs between 85-89 degrees for most of the South Plains on Wednesday. There may be some low 90s for the western and southwestern counties.

As for the rain chances, showers and storms will begin in New Mexico and track southeast. Some of those may make it into the region and could produce some wind gusts of 50 mph and lightning.

It does appear that showers will decrease around midnight. There’s a chance of showers in the area tonight, but most of the activity will remain in the Panhandle and northern South Plains. However, an isolated storm or shower is possible over all the region tomorrow.

Temperatures will remain in the 80s through Thursday, but after that it’s back to the low 90s on Friday and mid-90s for the weekend.

Another round of cooler temps will arrive early next week.

