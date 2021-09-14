Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

Local Listings
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Hurricane Nicholas makes landfall in Texas

City health department releases COVID-19 weekend numbers

President Biden to promote infrastructure plan Tuesday

California recall election of Gavin Newsom

  • Voters will decide by tonight whether to keep Gov. Newsome in office
  • Dozens of candidates are vying to unseat him, but conservative talkshow host Larry Elder is frontrunner of that group
  • If elected, Elder would be California’s first black governor
  • Read the latest: Biden makes push for California’s Newsom as recall nears end

