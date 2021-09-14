Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Hurricane Nicholas makes landfall in Texas
- Forecasters say the storm could bring up to nearly two feet of rainfall
- Right now more than 200,000 customers along the coast line are without power
- Get the latest updates here: Nicholas, now tropical storm, dumps rain along Gulf Coast
City health department releases COVID-19 weekend numbers
- 331 new cases were confirmed Monday, with a total number of active cases more than 4.500
- 208 patients are hospitalized in Lubbock, only 15 patients are fully vaccinated
- Get the latest data here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports 11 additional deaths, 679 new cases since Friday
President Biden to promote infrastructure plan Tuesday
- The president will try to drum up public support for his infrastructure plans in Denver
- He will tout both of his proposed spending plans at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory
- Read more here: Biden turns to Colorado to pitch investments in clean energy
California recall election of Gavin Newsom
- Voters will decide by tonight whether to keep Gov. Newsome in office
- Dozens of candidates are vying to unseat him, but conservative talkshow host Larry Elder is frontrunner of that group
- If elected, Elder would be California’s first black governor
- Read the latest: Biden makes push for California’s Newsom as recall nears end
