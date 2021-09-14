Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Hurricane Nicholas makes landfall in Texas

Forecasters say the storm could bring up to nearly two feet of rainfall

Right now more than 200,000 customers along the coast line are without power

Get the latest updates here: Nicholas, now tropical storm, dumps rain along Gulf Coast

City health department releases COVID-19 weekend numbers

331 new cases were confirmed Monday, with a total number of active cases more than 4.500

208 patients are hospitalized in Lubbock, only 15 patients are fully vaccinated

Get the latest data here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports 11 additional deaths, 679 new cases since Friday

President Biden to promote infrastructure plan Tuesday

The president will try to drum up public support for his infrastructure plans in Denver

He will tout both of his proposed spending plans at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory

Read more here: Biden turns to Colorado to pitch investments in clean energy

California recall election of Gavin Newsom

Voters will decide by tonight whether to keep Gov. Newsome in office

Dozens of candidates are vying to unseat him, but conservative talkshow host Larry Elder is frontrunner of that group

If elected, Elder would be California’s first black governor

Read the latest: Biden makes push for California’s Newsom as recall nears end

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines and Steve Divine along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.