Jury trial scheduled for former Lady Raider Basketball Coach Marlene Stollings in lawsuit against TTU

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University and former Lady Raider Basketball Coach Marlene Stollings may be in court this time next year. U.S. District Judge James Hendrix yesterday ordered a jury trial for September 19, 2022.

Stollings filed a lawsuit against Texas Tech University and Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt in 2020, after she was fired following allegations of a hostile and inappropriate environment.

Stollings believes she was fired without cause in August and has retained attorney Peter Ginsberg to pursue litigation against the school.

The complaint alleges nine claims for relief, including breach of contract, defamation, fraud, and violations of Title IX protections.

In a news release announcing the suit, Stollings says the report that led to her termination focused “almost entirely on transferring Texas Tech student-athletes, many of whom were looking to convince the NCAA to grant immediate eligibility waivers,” claiming two internal investigations already revealed the complaints “to be false and completely exonerated Stollings and the Lady Raider Basketball program.”

Part of Stollings’ complaint also alleges that the decision to terminate her was discriminatory, claiming she was penalized for identifying as LGTBQ, and employing “the same demanding and effective coaching techniques that male coaches at the school utilized, and continue to utilize, without consequence.”

