KCBD’s Pet of of the Day: Meet Ophelia

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Ophelia, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a seven-month-old shepherd mix.

She is very friendly, but can be a little shy at first. Staff say she gets along with other dogs and likes human attention and hugs. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and has a chip. Her adoption fees are waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Martin.

