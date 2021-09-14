Local Listings
Lions Clubs’ 2nd Bark and Brew event set for Sunday

The District 2-T2 Lions Clubs hosted the first annual Camp Bark and Brew.
By Karin McCay
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We have an event coming up this week in Lubbock that will make you want to put your best friend on a leash... and go!

I’m talking about your four legged best friend, of course. The bark and brew is back! We can thank all the Lions Clubs across the South Plains for organizing this event. It is an effort to raise funds and awareness about Leader Dogs for the blind and other programs supported by the lions.

Again this year, there will be all sorts of dog races, and a dog costume parade along with dog adoptions. And true to the mission of the lions, vision screening will be offered.  There will also be a box for you to drop off your old glasses, a gift of sight to someone else who could use them.

Bark and Brew is fun for the whole family this Sunday in downtown Lubbock from 1 to 6 with most activities outside Two Docs Brewing Company.

Registration forms and ways to donate are available online at www.lions2T2.org.

