Lubbock Co. denies data breach, says data temporarily accessible under new software system

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After reports of a potential data breach with the Lubbock County’s new software system, officials with Lubbock County say it was not a data breach and was not a compromised computer system.

The county did not specify in their news release if the records had been accessed by the public during that time.

In a news release from the County, Judge Curtis Parrish said:

“On Tuesday, September 14, 2021, Lubbock County Information and Technology Department became aware that certain court records that were previously unavailable for review by the public had become viewable under Lubbock County’s new software system. Some of these records include non-disclosure orders, criminal cases, civil and family law records. This access portal has now been blocked temporarily until we can identify which court records maybe accessed by the parties, attorneys, and the general public. This was not a data breach, or an issue where the computer system was compromised. Lubbock County will continue to review policies concerning all court records, in our effort to make these documents accessible to the attorneys and the public.”

This refutes a statement made earlier Tuesday by the Lubbock Criminal Defense Lawyers Association. It claimed ‘hundreds of individuals’ data’ was affected.

“This data includes information on individuals who have had criminal cases expunged or non-disclosure orders signed in their criminal case. This breach affected cases at all levels and in all courts in Lubbock County,” said LCDLA in their news release. “Some individuals’ data have been removed from the public access system, while other individuals’ data are still available.”

