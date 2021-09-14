Plainview PD catches burglar in act

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Plainview Police Department arrested a suspect in the process of burglarizing an Allsup’s Convenience Store early Tuesday morning.

Police officers found 18-year-old Zachary Finch still inside the store when they arrived on scene. Finch attempted to flee, but officers apprehended him at the front door. He was being escorted to a patrol vehicle when he again attempted to flee but was quickly taken back into police custody.

18-year-old Zachary Finch (Plainview Police Department)

The same Allsup’s store, located at 1307 W 24th St., had been burglarized twice before in the past three months. Plainview PD believes Finch is responsible for all three burglaries, in addition to another robbery and multiple car burglaries.

Finch was arrested for burglary, criminal mischief and escape. He also had outstanding arrest warrants for traffic offenses.

