Seasonable day ahead, slight rain chance overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures today will be very similar to yesterday with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Warm and sunny (KCBD)

Mostly sunny today with a bit of a breeze from the southeast. This southeast wind will feed in more moisture than yesterday, so it may feel a bit more muggy today as we warm up. A high of 89 today in Lubbock. Staying dry through the day but there is a slight chance for a shower or two from eastern New Mexico to move into the NW part of the viewing area overnight tonight and linger into tomorrow morning. Most of us will likely see no rain, but it is possible to see some isolated showers.

Tonight- mostly clear and quiet, apart from any isolated storm. Low of 64 degrees, southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow will be slightly cooler than today with an afternoon high of 86 degrees. This will be the closest our afternoon temperature will be to “normal” for the next 7 days. After Wednesday, temperatures rebound quickly back into the mid-90s. Slim rain chance Wednesday and Thursday afternoon.

