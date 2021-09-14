Stranded motorist identified as fugitive, arrested after foot pursuit

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A stranded motorist was arrested following a foot pursuit after he was identified as a fugitive by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release, a deputy came across a stranded driver at 114th St and I-27. The driver gave the deputy a false name, but he was later identified as Elias Martinez. Martinez had an outstanding warrant for a parole violation.

When the deputy attempted to arrest Martinez for the parole violation, Martinez fled on foot. He was found hiding in a dumpster near the Stripes convenience store at 82nd St and I-27. The Lubbock Police Department Canine Unit assisted in the pursuit and search.

Martinez was arrested and charged with failure to identify as a fugitive, evading arrest or detention, and the outstanding parole violation.

Martinez had several prior charges, including domestic assault, drug possession and injury to a child.

