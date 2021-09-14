United Supermarkets and Market Street to host job fairs across Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - United Supermarkets and Market Street will host job fairs at various locations throughout the week of September 13 across Lubbock. These job fairs will be hiring for all Lubbock United Family store locations.

Prospective team members can text “UNITEDJOBS” to 433-00 to apply or they can just show up to any one of the job fairs. There is a $250 sign-on bonus being offered to all new team members and they can start shifts as soon as this week. Both full-time and part-time positions are available.

The following locations will be hosting job fairs:

· United Supermarkets - 1701 50th Street

o Date: September 14

o Time: 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

· Market Street - 4425 19th Street

o Date: September 15

o Time: 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

· United Supermarkets – 11310 Slide Road

o Date: September 16

o Time: 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

In addition to the sign-on bonus, all positions will have access to the benefits of the United Family like grocery discounts, college savings opportunities, insurance options and more.

