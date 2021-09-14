Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

United Supermarkets and Market Street to host job fairs across Lubbock

United Supermarkets launches ‘STREETside’ pickup in Levelland & Plainview
United Supermarkets launches ‘STREETside’ pickup in Levelland & Plainview
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - United Supermarkets and Market Street will host job fairs at various locations throughout the week of September 13 across Lubbock. These job fairs will be hiring for all Lubbock United Family store locations.

Prospective team members can text “UNITEDJOBS” to 433-00 to apply or they can just show up to any one of the job fairs. There is a $250 sign-on bonus being offered to all new team members and they can start shifts as soon as this week. Both full-time and part-time positions are available.

The following locations will be hosting job fairs:

· United Supermarkets - 1701 50th Street

o Date: September 14

o Time: 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

· Market Street - 4425 19th Street

o Date: September 15

o Time: 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

· United Supermarkets – 11310 Slide Road

o Date: September 16

o Time: 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

In addition to the sign-on bonus, all positions will have access to the benefits of the United Family like grocery discounts, college savings opportunities, insurance options and more.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of Sunday evening shooting near East Colgate and North Zenith.
Police identify victim in Sunday drive-by shooting
Police lights
Texas Tech Police investigating overnight armed robbery
Kali Cook, 4, died in her sleep at home after developing a fever. The medical examiner’s...
4-year-old Texas girl dies from COVID-related symptoms
Lubbock police
Police identify pedestrian killed, struck by vehicle on North Milwaukee
Kickoff will be at 11 a.m. in Austin.
Texas Tech, Texas to kick off at 11 a.m. on Sept. 25

Latest News

18-year-old Zachary Finch
Plainview PD catches burglar in act
UMC Children’s Hospital is hosting the 38th Annual Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Celebration...
Donate Here: 38th annual Children’s Miracle Network Telethon
Former Lady Raider Basketball Coach Marlene Stollings files lawsuit against TTU.
Jury trial scheduled for former Lady Raider Basketball Coach Marlene Stollings in lawsuit against TTU
09/14/2021
KCBD News at Noon - Weather 09/14/2021