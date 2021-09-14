Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

WATCH: 12-year-old driver leads officers on a pursuit in stolen SUV

By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (Gray News) – A 12-year-old is facing charges after deputies said he led them on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.

The Doña Ana Sheriff’s Office received three calls about what appeared to be a juvenile recklessly driving an SUV Sunday afternoon in the Las Alturas area of New Mexico.

According to Doña Ana Sheriff Kim Stewart, deputies attempted to stop the vehicle to no avail and a pursuit occurred through residential areas.

Stewart said the SUV slowed in a parking lot and three passengers ranging in age from 12-15 jumped out of the moving vehicle.

The driver kept going and drove into oncoming traffic, hitting another vehicle head-on. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK.

According to the sheriff, the 12-year-old had ammunition for a 9mm handgun in his possession, which led to deputies finding a handgun that had been thrown out of the moving vehicle.

Stewart said the 12-year-old was booked on an outstanding warrant for conspiracy to commit burglary of a vehicle, in addition to aggravated fleeing of law enforcement and receiving or transferring a stolen motor vehicle.

The three other passengers were detained and have since been released to their parents. There are currently no charges pending against them.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of Sunday evening shooting near East Colgate and North Zenith.
Police identify victim in Sunday drive-by shooting
Police lights
Texas Tech Police investigating overnight armed robbery
Kali Cook, 4, died in her sleep at home after developing a fever. The medical examiner’s...
4-year-old Texas girl dies from COVID-related symptoms
Lubbock police
Police identify pedestrian killed, struck by vehicle on North Milwaukee
Kickoff will be at 11 a.m. in Austin.
Texas Tech, Texas to kick off at 11 a.m. on Sept. 25

Latest News

In this courtroom artist's sketch R. Kelly, left, listens during his trial in New York,...
Prosecutors: Tapes capture R. Kelly threatening his victims
UMC Children’s Hospital is hosting the 38th Annual Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Celebration...
Donate Here: 38th annual Children’s Miracle Network Telethon
Norm Macdonald seen at KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept....
Comedian and former ‘SNL’ cast member Norm Macdonald dead at 61
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Ex-cops accused of violating Floyd’s rights plead not guilty
Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the...
Tropical Storm Nicholas slows, dumps rain along Gulf Coast