2 people injured after fire reported at Broadway Church of Christ

Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire at Broadway Church of Christ Wednesday...
Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire at Broadway Church of Christ Wednesday afternoon.(Aric Mitchell, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire at Broadway Church of Christ Wednesday afternoon.

Lubbock Fire Rescue responded just before noon after an employee of the church reported a fire on the second floor with injuries.

Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish it. Two people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Fire marshals are investigating the cause of the fire.

