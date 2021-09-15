Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Battle of the Bands returns to KCBD

By Pete Christy
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - From 2005-2017, I held yearly contests involving our area schools spotlighting mascots, cheerleaders and school spirit. Area schools won $58,000 over the years.

After a four-year hiatus, the contests are back. This year, it’s the Battle of the Bands brought to you by South Plains College and Sonic.

48 area schools are in the contest and in the end, the winning school will earn $3,000.

Right now, here’s who is up for the vote this week from a random draw:

Brownfield vs. All Saints vs. Lubbock Christian

Snyder vs. Estacado vs. Frenship

Denver City vs. Nazareth vs. Loop

O’Donnell vs. Tahoka vs. Abernathy

Right now, here’s who is up for the vote this week from a random draw
Right now, here’s who is up for the vote this week from a random draw(KCBD)

Vote at kcbd.com/bands

One vote per minute is allowed.

Voting is open until next Wednesday at 3.

I’ll have the results and the next matchups next Wednesday at 6.

Good luck to all of our area schools.

It’s time to face the music. Vote now at kcbd.com/bands

Vote at kcbd.com/bands, one vote per minute is allowed.
Vote at kcbd.com/bands, one vote per minute is allowed.(KCBD)

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Lady Raider Basketball Coach Marlene Stollings files lawsuit against TTU.
Jury trial scheduled for former Lady Raider Basketball Coach Marlene Stollings in lawsuit against TTU
Elias Martinez mugshot
Stranded motorist identified as fugitive, arrested after foot pursuit
18-year-old Zachary Finch
Plainview PD catches burglar in act
One person was reported with serious injuries. Traffic has been closed on the eastbound lanes...
Police identify pedestrian seriously injured in Tuesday night crash

Latest News

The Big 12 has announced the dates of the 2022 men’s basketball slate, starting for Texas Tech...
Texas Tech announces 2022 basketball schedule
Source: KCBD Video
Battle of the Bands returns for 2021
Former Lady Raider Basketball Coach Marlene Stollings files lawsuit against TTU.
Jury trial scheduled for former Lady Raider Basketball Coach Marlene Stollings in lawsuit against TTU
Due to staffing shortages, some fans left their seats to grab concessions and missed entire...
Tech Athletics promises smoother fan experience at future home games