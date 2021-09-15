Battle of the Bands returns to KCBD

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - From 2005-2017, I held yearly contests involving our area schools spotlighting mascots, cheerleaders and school spirit. Area schools won $58,000 over the years.

After a four-year hiatus, the contests are back. This year, it’s the Battle of the Bands brought to you by South Plains College and Sonic.

48 area schools are in the contest and in the end, the winning school will earn $3,000.

Right now, here’s who is up for the vote this week from a random draw:

Brownfield vs. All Saints vs. Lubbock Christian

Snyder vs. Estacado vs. Frenship

Denver City vs. Nazareth vs. Loop

O’Donnell vs. Tahoka vs. Abernathy

Right now, here’s who is up for the vote this week from a random draw (KCBD)

Vote at kcbd.com/bands

One vote per minute is allowed.

Voting is open until next Wednesday at 3.

I’ll have the results and the next matchups next Wednesday at 6.

Good luck to all of our area schools.

It’s time to face the music. Vote now at kcbd.com/bands

Vote at kcbd.com/bands, one vote per minute is allowed. (KCBD)

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.