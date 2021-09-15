Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Biden to deliver remarks on national security initiative

President Joe Biden
President Joe Biden is slated to deliver remarks on a national security initiative Wednesday afternoon.(The White House)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden is slated to deliver remarks on a national security initiative Wednesday afternoon.

The remarks are scheduled to happen in the East Room of the White House.

Though the White House didn’t specify what the initiative is, media reports out of Australia state that it involves a new technology-sharing defense agreement between the U.S., Australia and Great Britain.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken also met with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne at the State Department.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Lady Raider Basketball Coach Marlene Stollings files lawsuit against TTU.
Jury trial scheduled for former Lady Raider Basketball Coach Marlene Stollings in lawsuit against TTU
18-year-old Zachary Finch
Plainview PD catches burglar in act
Elias Martinez mugshot
Stranded motorist identified as fugitive, arrested after foot pursuit
Portraits were on display at the Child Protective Services office at the Texas Department of...
Texas foster care children exposed to sexual abuse, given wrong medication and neglected in unlicensed placements, new report says

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley...
Milley defends calls to Chinese as effort to avoid conflict
Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire at Broadway Church of Christ Wednesday...
2 people injured after fire reported at Broadway Church of Christ
A mother says her toddler son was accidentally run over while she was searching for him.
Mother shares story after toddler son accidentally run over during search for child
FILE - In this June 27, 2020 file photo, demonstrators carry placards as they walk down Sable...
Officials: Police in Elijah McClain hometown racially biased
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
FDA strikes neutral tone ahead of vaccine booster meeting