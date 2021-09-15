Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

One person hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle late Tuesday night

38th annual CMN celebration Broadcast

Gov. Gavin Newsom survives recall election

Elite gymnasts to testify about Nassar

  • Simon Biles and three other start gymnasts will testify at a Senate Judiciary Committee on the FBI’s investigation into former USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nasser
  • The hearing comes on the heels of a Justice Department report accusing the FBI of making mistakes that allowed the abuse to continue

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines and Steve Divine along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Lady Raider Basketball Coach Marlene Stollings files lawsuit against TTU.
Jury trial scheduled for former Lady Raider Basketball Coach Marlene Stollings in lawsuit against TTU
18-year-old Zachary Finch
Plainview PD catches burglar in act
Elias Martinez mugshot
Stranded motorist identified as fugitive, arrested after foot pursuit
Lubbock County Seal (Source: KCBD Video)
Lubbock Co. denies data breach, says data temporarily accessible under new software system
Portraits were on display at the Child Protective Services office at the Texas Department of...
Texas foster care children exposed to sexual abuse, given wrong medication and neglected in unlicensed placements, new report says

Latest News

One person was reported with serious injuries. Traffic has been closed on the eastbound lanes...
Serious injuries reported after car hits pedestrian on South Loop 289
On Tuesday city council approved a budget with provisions to increase police pay, paving the...
Police salary increases highlight of Lubbock’s newly-approved budget
United Supermarkets and Market Street to host job fairs across Lubbock
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
Lubbock PD, regional health systems team up to provide cross-agency mental health training