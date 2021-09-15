Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

One person hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle late Tuesday night

Police say the crash happened just before 10 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of the South Loop east of University

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries

Read more here: Serious injuries reported after car hits pedestrian on South Loop 289

38th annual CMN celebration Broadcast

Every dollar donated stays here in Lubbock and helps children at University Medical Centers Children’s Hospital

The telethon ends tonight at 10 p.m.

Donate here: 38th annual Children’s Miracle Network Telethon

Gov. Gavin Newsom survives recall election

Newsom will be able to finish out his term

California conservatives started the recall effort because they didn’t like Newsom’s handling of the pandemic and other issues

Get the latest details here: California Gov. Gavin Newsom beats back GOP-led recall

Elite gymnasts to testify about Nassar

Simon Biles and three other start gymnasts will testify at a Senate Judiciary Committee on the FBI’s investigation into former USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nasser

The hearing comes on the heels of a Justice Department report accusing the FBI of making mistakes that allowed the abuse to continue

