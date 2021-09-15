Free two-day Lubbock Book Festival coming to Mahon Library

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) - This free, two-day long Lubbock Book Festival, located at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, on Saturday, September 25, 9:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m. & Sunday, September 26, 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., connects authors and readers through an exciting event to celebrate literacy, creativity, and stories. With over 40+ award-winning and best-selling authors in attendance, and so many genres represented, there will be a little bit for everyone. From the tiniest of tots to the experienced reader, from YA fiction to crime thriller and everything in between, this festival will highlight the thriving author culture deeply rooted in Lubbock.

We’ll have author panels and book signings, book sales, family-fun crafts and activities, a massive used book sale courtesy of Friends of the Library, writing workshops, outdoor entertainment, food trucks, and more.

For more information, contact Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.