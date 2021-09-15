Local Listings
Home BancShares, Inc. acquires Happy State Bank in all-stock merger

By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Home BancShares, Inc., the parent company of Centennial Bank, has acquired Happy Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of Happy State Bank, in an all-stock merger.

According to a news release, the combination grants Home BancShares access to the high growth Texas market and positions Home BancShares to expand further into Texas and potentially acquire additional institutions over time.

The release says the merger was unanimously approved by the Boards of directors of both companies.

The aggregate transaction value is around $919 million.

