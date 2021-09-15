Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Isolated showers expected for parts of South Plains on Thursday

Isolated showers expected for parts of South Plains on Thursday
Isolated showers expected for parts of South Plains on Thursday(KCBD)
By John Robison
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Showers and possibly a few storms may return to the region overnight, as they did early this morning. Computer models have a slight chance of isolated showers moving from New Mexico into the Panhandle then tracking southeast across the South Plains Thursday morning.  Most of the showers will be light, but some stronger storms may be able to make into the northern counties with gusty winds and heavier rainfall.

As they did today, activity will diminish by noon to early afternoon.

The chances for more rain will be slim as we move into Friday and the weekend.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s to low 90s tomorrow and will remain in the 90s through the weekend.

There does appear to be a cold front that may bring some cooler temps to the region by Tuesday or Wednesday next week. It may also trigger some showers and storms.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Lady Raider Basketball Coach Marlene Stollings files lawsuit against TTU.
Jury trial scheduled for former Lady Raider Basketball Coach Marlene Stollings in lawsuit against TTU
Elias Martinez mugshot
Stranded motorist identified as fugitive, arrested after foot pursuit
18-year-old Zachary Finch
Plainview PD catches burglar in act
One person was reported with serious injuries. Traffic has been closed on the eastbound lanes...
Police identify pedestrian seriously injured in Tuesday night crash

Latest News

KCBD Midday Weather Update - Wednesday, Sept. 15
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Wednesday, Sept. 15
Some sunshine and clouds, rain chance later in the afternoon.
More rain possible this evening
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather - Wednesday, Sept. 15
Temperatures will remain in the 80s through Thursday, but after that it’s back to the low 90s...
Cooler temps may pause for a return to 90s by weekend