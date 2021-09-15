Isolated showers expected for parts of South Plains on Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Showers and possibly a few storms may return to the region overnight, as they did early this morning. Computer models have a slight chance of isolated showers moving from New Mexico into the Panhandle then tracking southeast across the South Plains Thursday morning. Most of the showers will be light, but some stronger storms may be able to make into the northern counties with gusty winds and heavier rainfall.

As they did today, activity will diminish by noon to early afternoon.

The chances for more rain will be slim as we move into Friday and the weekend.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s to low 90s tomorrow and will remain in the 90s through the weekend.

There does appear to be a cold front that may bring some cooler temps to the region by Tuesday or Wednesday next week. It may also trigger some showers and storms.

