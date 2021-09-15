KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Destiny

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Destiny, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a shepherd mix with beautiful markings.

Staff say she enjoys being outside and plays well with other dogs. She has a calmer demeanor and is very sweet. Destiny is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and has a chip. Her adoption fees are waived.

Lubbock Animal Services is hosting a free microchip event later today at its shelter from 5 to 7 p.m. General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

