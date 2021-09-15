Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Destiny

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Destiny, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a shepherd mix with beautiful markings.

Staff say she enjoys being outside and plays well with other dogs. She has a calmer demeanor and is very sweet. Destiny is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and has a chip. Her adoption fees are waived.

Lubbock Animal Services is hosting a free microchip event later today at its shelter from 5 to 7 p.m. General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Ophilia.

