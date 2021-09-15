Lubbock PD, regional health systems team up to provide cross-agency mental health training

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The “better together” program will instruct employees on how to better support individuals exhibiting signs of mental health challenges.

Bobby Carter with StarCare Specialty Health says, based on several studies, the most heavily populated mental health facilities are our jails. He says it is the goal of this program to avoid this issue. By understanding each agency’s policies, Carter says they can better assess a situation and provide the right care.

“Everyone across the board can have an understanding of the things that certain agencies are able to do, or capable of doing, and certain things that agencies aren’t capable of doing so that we can all have a mutual understanding of what we can do in order to best serve the mental health population in Lubbock.”

Chad Curry is the training chief at UMC EMS. He says prior to this training, many people experiencing mental health issues would get taken to jail when they should be taken to a psychiatric facility.

“Going to jail is not always the answer. Sometimes, you know, if there is a criminal act, then yes, absolutely, that needs to be dealt with. But sometimes, maybe that’s their way of reaching out for help and we just didn’t recognize it properly.”

Curry says teaching employees on inter-agency procedures will help alleviate this problem. Training will allow participants to learn the strategies of each agency and interact with the new material through various scenarios.

“Mental health is a big thing, and its a real thing. We owe it to these people to try and get them the absolute best care they possibly can”

Curry says he is hopeful that they will be able to expand this program in the future and be an example for other counties. He hopes it can change lives.

