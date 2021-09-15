Local Listings
MLK, Jr. Boulevard pavement repairs to begin Monday

(WAFB)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Beginning Monday, September 20, West Texas Paving Inc., under contract with the City of Lubbock, will begin pavement repairs on MLK Jr., between Broadway and 19th Street.

This work will require changes to traffic flow during construction. Appropriate signage and barricades will be in place around the work zone. Motorists are urged to allow extra time for delays or to find alternate routes.

Pavement repairs will take approximately eight weeks to complete depending on weather and construction.

