More rain possible this evening

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We saw some light showers across the South Plains this morning, and we could see some more later this afternoon.

Some sunshine and clouds, rain chance later in the afternoon. (KCBD)

A mix of sunshine and clouds today, with temperatures cooler today than yesterday. A high of 86 degrees in Lubbock. Rain chances do remain in the forecast through the day, a little bit better of a chance this afternoon and evening as some showers may try to make their way into the area from eastern New Mexico later tonight. Most of us will stay dry, but don’t be surprised if you are caught in a brief shower.

Overnight tonight, mostly clear and quiet. A slight chance for a lingering shower or two. Lows in the 60s overnight.

Tomorrow will be a bit warmer than today with plenty more sunshine. Highs in the mid-80s to mid-90s across the viewing area. A slim chance for a shower or two tomorrow as well.

Don’t forget that you can download our free KCBD weather app to track out any storms that develop and have access 24/7 to your full 7-day forecast.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.