Police identify pedestrian seriously injured in Tuesday night crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A person is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in the eastbound lanes of South Loop 289 Tuesday night.

Police responded to the crash east of University Ave. around 9:47 p.m. Investigators say a vehicle was traveling eastbound on the access road when Jose Gonzalez, 46, was struck in the roadway.

He was taken to UMC with serious injuries.

The investigation is on-going.

