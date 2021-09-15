Local Listings
Police identify pedestrian seriously injured in Tuesday night crash

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A person is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in the eastbound lanes of South Loop 289 Tuesday night.

Police responded to the crash east of University Ave. around 9:47 p.m. Investigators say a vehicle was traveling eastbound on the access road when Jose Gonzalez, 46, was struck in the roadway.

He was taken to UMC with serious injuries.

The investigation is on-going.

