Serious injuries reported after car hits pedestrian on South Loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A person has been reported with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle on South Loop 289, east of University Avenue.

According to Police, they received the call around 9:47 p.m. The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of Loop 289.

One person was reported with serious injuries. Traffic has been closed on the eastbound lanes of the access road.

Please avoid the area and be mindful of emergency crews.

