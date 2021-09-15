Texas Tech announces 2022 basketball schedule

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Big 12 has announced the dates of the 2022 men’s basketball slate, starting for Texas Tech with its conference opener on New Year’s Day against Oklahoma State at home to begin the double round-robin format.

Texas Tech begins conference play under head coach Mark Adams on Jan. 1, 2022 with a home game against the Cowboys and concludes it on March 5 in the regular-season finale against OSU in Stillwater, Oklahoma which will lead into the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship (March 9-12) in Kansas City at the T-Mobile Center.

Times and television designations will be released when available. Single game tickets for Red Raider Basketball home games will go on-sale later this fall with more information being released at later date.

Texas Tech is scheduled to host 18 home games this season, including the season opener on Tuesday, Nov. 9 against North Florida and a Big 12/SEC Challenge matchup against Mississippi State on Saturday, Jan. 29. The conference schedule includes nine games on Saturday, four on Tuesday, three Wednesday night games and two contests on Monday nights.

The Red Raiders are coming off a season where they advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the third straight time for the first time in program history after going 9-8 in conference play. TTU was 5-4 at home in Big 12 play last season, including running off three straight home wins over Texas, TCU and Iowa State to finish off its home schedule.

Versus Oklahoma State

Texas Tech opens and closes its Big 12 schedule with matchups against Oklahoma State. The Red Raiders will host the Cowboys on Saturday, Jan. 1 and then travel to Stillwater on the last day of the regular season on Saturday, March 5 to play in Gallagher-Iba Arena. OSU won both matchups last season with overtime victories, taking an 82-77 overtime win in Lubbock on Jan. 2, 2021 and then securing a 74-69 overtime win in Stillwater in mid-February. Oklahoma State improved to 47-23 in the all-time series over TTU with the Red Raiders owning a 15-11 advantage in Lubbock coming into the New Year’s Day game to begin conference play. Tech and OSU have split the last six matchups with the Cowboys winning three in a row after the Red Raiders had run off three straight. The two programs met for the first time on Jan. 1, 1937 with OSU taking a 38-19 win in Oklahoma City. The Cowboys are led by Mike Boynton for the fifth season after the head coach guided OSU to the NCAA Tournament last season and a final No. 11 Associated Press ranking.

Versus Iowa State

The first Big 12 road game for the Red Raiders will come on Wednesday, Jan. 5 with a trip to Ames to face Iowa State at the Hilton Coliseum. Tech will host the Cyclones on Tuesday, Jan. 18 at the USA in the second matchup. The Red Raiders swept the matchups last season and have won five in a row over ISU, winning by more than 20 points in each of the last four games. ISU holds a 20-19 all-time advantage in the series with the Red Raiders up 12-6 in games played in Lubbock. Iowa State is being led this season by T.J. Otzelberger who is in his first season in Ames after two years at UNLV. Otzelberger is entering his sixth season as a head coach after also working three seasons at South Dakota State. He has a 99-63 career record.

Versus Kansas

Texas Tech will look to snap a four-game losing streak to Kansas when the Jayhawks make the trip to Lubbock for a game on Saturday, Jan. 8 at the USA. The Red Raiders will make the trip to Lawrence on Monday, Jan. 24. TTU and KU opened Big 12 play against each other last season on Dec. 17, 2020 with the Jayhawks edging the Red Raiders by a 58-57 margin in a top-15 matchup before KU won 67-61 in mid-February in Lawrence. Texas Tech earned a 91-62 win over KU at home on Feb. 23, 2019 in its last win in the series where they it trails 39-6. Since 2010, Kansas has won 22 of the last 24 matchups. The Jayhawks are led by Bill Self who is entering his 19th season in Lawrence after coaching at Illinois, Tulsa and Oral Roberts. Self has a 729-223 career record.

Versus Baylor

The Red Raiders travel to Waco to play Baylor on Tuesday, Jan. 11 for the first matchup against the 2021 National Champions before hosting the Bears on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at the USA. The reining national and Big 12 champions have won four in a row in the series over the Red Raiders, including a 68-60 win in Lubbock last season. Texas Tech owns an 80-62 win in the all-time series with a 46-21 advantage at home. The series began on Jan. 2, 1937 with the Red Raiders earning a 38-28 win in a game that was played in Oklahoma City. Baylor is led by Scott Drew who is entering his 19th season in Waco after one season as the head coach at Valparaiso. Drew guided the Bears to a 28-2 record last season, capped by knocking off Gonzaga for the 2021 National Championship.

Versus Kansas State

The fifth game on the Big 12 schedule for the Red Raiders takes the team to Manhattan, Kansas for the first matchup against Kansas State on Saturday, Jan. 15. Texas Tech’s home finale will come over a month later when it hosts KSU on Monday, Feb. 28 at the USA. The Red Raiders come into the 2022 Big 12 season having won 8 of the last 10 matchups over the Wildcats, including sweeping three of the last four seasons in the home-and-away series. TTU secured an 82-71 win at home last season on Jan. 5, 2021 in their fourth Big 12 game of the season and then went on the road to claim a 73-62 victory at the Fred Bramlage Coliseum. Despite recent success, Kansas State still owns a 24-22 advantage in the all-time series. TTU is 14-7 at home over KSU though having won seven in a row on its home court of the Wildcats. KSU is led by Bruce Weber who is entering his 10th season leading the program where he is 300-170. Weber is entering his 24th season as a head coach with previous stops at Southern Illinois and Illinois.

Versus West Virginia

The Red Raiders and Mountaineers square off for the first time on Saturday, Jan. 22 in a matchup in Lubbock before TTU travels to West Virginia for a Saturday, Feb. 5 game at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers swept the series last season to a take a 16-6 overall lead in the series between the conference rivals who meet for the first time in the 2005 NCAA Sweet 16 as non-conference opponents. WVU won the first three matchups in the series and has taken four of the last five. Tech was ranked No. 7 last season when it dropped an 82-71 decision at home. The Red Raiders are only 1-8 at West Virginia coming into the season and are 4-5 at home in the series with an 89-81 win on Jan. 29, 2020 in their last win. WVU is led by coach Huggins who is entering his 15th season leading the program. Huggins has earned 828 victories as the head coach at Akron, Cincinnati, Kansas State and WVU.

Versus Texas

Eight games and a month into the Big 12 schedule brings the Texas Longhorns to Lubbock for a Tuesday, Feb. 1 matchup before the Red Raiders had to Austin to play on Saturday, Feb. 19 at the Erwin Center. Texas Tech has won seven of the last 10 games in the series, including sweeping the regular season series last season before falling 67-66 in the Big 12 Championship quarterfinals in Kansas City. The Red Raiders earned a 79-77 win over a then-No. 4 Longhorn team in Austin on Jan. 13, 2021 in last season’s first matchup before taking a 68-59 win at home. Tech has won three straight times in Austin after having not won at the Erwin Center since 1996. The Longhorns are led by Chris Beard who had spent the previous five seasons as the Texas Tech head coach.

Versus Oklahoma

The 11th game on the Big 12 schedule will feature a trip to Norman to take on Oklahoma for the first time on Wednesday, Feb. 9 before welcoming the Sooners to Lubbock on Tuesday, Feb. 22. Texas Tech swept the series last season and has won 7 of the last 10 overall. TTU took a 69-67 win over OU on Dec. 22, 2021 at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman before a 57-52 win at home with OU ranked No. 9 nationally. The Sooners are 40-29 all-time in the series, while TTU is 19-13 at home. The two programs met for the first time on Dec. 27, 1944 with OU winning 61-31 in Oklahoma City. The Sooners are led by Porter Moser who takes over for Lon Kruger who retired in March. Moser arrives at Oklahoma after coaching the past 10 years at Loyola University in Chicago.

Versus TCU

The longest wait to face a team this season will be TCU which is the 12th game on the conference schedule for the Red Raiders. The two programs will meet up on Saturday, Feb. 12 in Lubbock and then again on Saturday, Feb. 26 in Fort Worth. Texas Tech earned a 69-49 win over the Horned Frogs last season on March 2, 2021 in Lubbock in the only matchup between the two teams last season with the other game canceled due to COVID-19. TTU has won 9 of the last 12 matchups in the series, including 6 of 7. Texas Tech owns an 85-52 advantage in the all-time series with the Red Raiders dominating at home with a 48-15 record. The teams first met on Jan. 23, 1932 with TCU taking a 30-19 win in Fort Worth. TCU is led by coach Jaime Dixon who is in his sixth season leading the program after 13 seasons at Pittsburgh.