TTU Police: Attempted robbery at Urbanovksy Park, Tuesday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Police are searching for a suspect in an attempted robbery at Urbanovsky Park, Tuesday night.

According to TTU Police, the incident occurred between 10:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m., the previous evening. Authorities say a student was approached by a white male, who exited the bushes in Urbanovsky Park on the east side of the United Supermarkets Arena.

The suspect is described a white male between 25 and 30 years old, athletic build, brown hair, thin mustache, wearing a white tank top and blue baggie basketball shorts.

The unknown male told the student to give him all her property. Police say the student did not comply and ran to their vehicle parked in the commuter parking lot adjacent to the Recreation Center.

Texas Tech Police Department is investigating the incident. If anyone has information about this incident, please contact TTPD at 806-742-3931.

