Victim stable after overnight shooting in East Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police say a person is in serious but stable condition after a shooting just after midnight Wednesday in East Lubbock.

A police report says officers were in the area near East 4th near Parkway Drive when they heard several gunshots. They immediately responded to the area. As they were nearing the Hilltop Apartments, dispatch received a call about a person shot on the north side of the apartment complex.

Officers found the gunshot victim and immediately began life saving measures.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center.

No other information was provided by police. The shooting is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.