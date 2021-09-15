Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Victim stable after overnight shooting in East Lubbock

Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.(Lubbock Police Department)
By Amber Stegall
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police say a person is in serious but stable condition after a shooting just after midnight Wednesday in East Lubbock.

A police report says officers were in the area near East 4th near Parkway Drive when they heard several gunshots. They immediately responded to the area. As they were nearing the Hilltop Apartments, dispatch received a call about a person shot on the north side of the apartment complex.

Officers found the gunshot victim and immediately began life saving measures.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center.

No other information was provided by police. The shooting is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Lady Raider Basketball Coach Marlene Stollings files lawsuit against TTU.
Jury trial scheduled for former Lady Raider Basketball Coach Marlene Stollings in lawsuit against TTU
18-year-old Zachary Finch
Plainview PD catches burglar in act
Elias Martinez mugshot
Stranded motorist identified as fugitive, arrested after foot pursuit
Portraits were on display at the Child Protective Services office at the Texas Department of...
Texas foster care children exposed to sexual abuse, given wrong medication and neglected in unlicensed placements, new report says

Latest News

Lubbock COVID-19 virtual news conference
WATCH LIVE: City of Lubbock COVID-19 update
City of Lubbock Virtual News Conference - 9/15/21
City of Lubbock Virtual News Conference - 9/15/21
One person was reported with serious injuries. Traffic has been closed on the eastbound lanes...
Police identify pedestrian seriously injured in Tuesday night crash
Traffic alert generic
TRAFFIC ALERT: Construction on Ave. D between 76th and 78th Streets