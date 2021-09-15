WATCH LIVE: City of Lubbock COVID-19 update

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wednesday’s City of Lubbock virtual news conference will be made up of an all women panel offering a unique insight into the pandemic.

Panelists include frontline medical workers who are also moms and caregivers at home:

Katherine Wells, Director of Public Health

Dr. Jessica Gray, Family Medicine Specialist, UMC

Dr. Amy Thompson, Pediatric Specialist, Covenant Health

Dr. Brittany Bankhead-Kendall, Trauma Surgery, TTUHSC

Brooke Witcher, Assistant City Manager, City of Lubbock

The news conference is scheduled to start at 11:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.