WATCH LIVE: City of Lubbock COVID-19 update

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wednesday’s City of Lubbock virtual news conference will be made up of an all women panel offering a unique insight into the pandemic.

Panelists include frontline medical workers who are also moms and caregivers at home:

  • Katherine Wells, Director of Public Health
  • Dr. Jessica Gray, Family Medicine Specialist, UMC
  • Dr. Amy Thompson, Pediatric Specialist, Covenant Health
  • Dr. Brittany Bankhead-Kendall, Trauma Surgery, TTUHSC
  • Brooke Witcher, Assistant City Manager, City of Lubbock

The news conference is scheduled to start at 11:30 p.m.

