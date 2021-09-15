Local Listings
Water line project to affect traffic near hospital district, Texas Tech

(Source: KEYC News Now, File)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - As of this morning, MH Civil Constructors, Inc. shut down the northbound right-hand lane at the intersection of 19th and Indiana to 25th Street for construction on a water distribution main. The project will result in possible traffic delays and detours for traffic in the area.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area, if possible, and to use extreme caution while driving in the construction zone.

Work should be completed next week.

