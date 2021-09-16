2 arrested after police chase on Slaton Highway

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people are in custody after a police chase that ended near the Slaton airport East of Lubbock Thursday morning.

Officers attempted a traffic stop around 7:37 a.m. near the South Loop and Ash Ave. Police say the suspect did not pull over and officers pursued the vehicle.

The chase led out into the county, eventually coming to the Slaton Highway and 1585.

Police say the suspect then stopped the vehicle and fled on foot into a field. The suspect was found and arrested by Lubbock police along with the passenger of the vehicle.

The suspects have not been identified.

