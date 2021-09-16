Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

2nd Annual Bark and Brew event this Sunday

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) -

WHAT: A fun-filled, family-friendly, dog-friendly day in downtown Lubbock. The March 2020 event was canceled due to the COVID pandemic. All dogs must be on leashes.

WHEN: Sunday, September 19, 2021 from1 p.m. to 6p.m. (This is a RAIN or SHINE event!)

WHERE: NEW EVENT VENUEFOR 2021: Two Docs Brewing Co, 502 Texas Avenue, Lubbock, TX

WHO: The 38Lions Clubs in the 22-county Lions’ District 2-T2. This includes six Lions Clubs in Lubbock and 32 clubs from Snyder to Plainview, Muleshoe to Roaring Springs, and in between. Special thanks to our 2021 partners: Live Oak Animal Hospital and Two Docs Brewing Co., both of Lubbock.

WHY: Bark and Brew will raise awareness and funds for three Lions Club supported charities: Texas Lions Camp at Kerrville, TX; Leader Dogs for the Blind at Rochester Hills, MI; and World Services for the Blind at Little Rock, AR. This also allows area residents to see how much fun Lions Clubs members have making a difference in their communities and in our world.

ACTIVITIES

DOG RACES: Wiener dog, small dog, & special needs dog races. Registration forms available at www.lions2t2.orgRegistration fee is $20.00per dog. All dogs participating in the races must provide current shot records at time of registration.

OTHER:

  • Dog Adoptions
  • Dog Costume Parade
  • Dog Photo Contest
  • Coffee And Food Trucks
  • Kids Activities
  • Non-Profit Organization Booths
  • Vendor Booths
  • Vision Screening
  • Used Eyeglasses Collection
  • Entertainment By Drew Cypert and Clay Gibson
  • Lions Club Membership InformationPresentations from Leader Dogs for the Blind, Texas Lions Camp, and World Services for the Blind

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bart Reagor leaving federal court on Aug. 3, 2020 (Source: KCBD Video)
Bart Reagor files motion to dismiss bank fraud indictment
Reba McEntire rescued from second story building window in downtown Atoka after stairs of...
WATCH: Reba McEntire rescued from second story window after stairs collapse
One person was reported with serious injuries. Traffic has been closed on the eastbound lanes...
Police identify pedestrian seriously injured in Tuesday night crash
Omar Soto-Chavira arrives at the Lubbock County Detention Center on Wednesday, July 21, 2020,...
Suspect in deadly Levelland standoff indicted on capital murder, attempted capital murder charges
Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
Victim stable after overnight shooting in East Lubbock

Latest News

90s return to Lubbock tomorrow
More heat, less rain
Noon Notebook: 2nd Annual Bark and Brew Event
Noon Notebook: 2nd Annual Bark and Brew Event
KCBD Midday Weather Update
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Thursday, Sept. 16
KCBD News at Noon - Thursday, Sept. 16
KCBD News at Noon - Thursday, Sept. 16