2nd Annual Bark and Brew event this Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) -

WHAT: A fun-filled, family-friendly, dog-friendly day in downtown Lubbock. The March 2020 event was canceled due to the COVID pandemic. All dogs must be on leashes.

WHEN: Sunday, September 19, 2021 from1 p.m. to 6p.m. (This is a RAIN or SHINE event!)

WHERE: NEW EVENT VENUEFOR 2021: Two Docs Brewing Co, 502 Texas Avenue, Lubbock, TX

WHO: The 38Lions Clubs in the 22-county Lions’ District 2-T2. This includes six Lions Clubs in Lubbock and 32 clubs from Snyder to Plainview, Muleshoe to Roaring Springs, and in between. Special thanks to our 2021 partners: Live Oak Animal Hospital and Two Docs Brewing Co., both of Lubbock.

WHY: Bark and Brew will raise awareness and funds for three Lions Club supported charities: Texas Lions Camp at Kerrville, TX; Leader Dogs for the Blind at Rochester Hills, MI; and World Services for the Blind at Little Rock, AR. This also allows area residents to see how much fun Lions Clubs members have making a difference in their communities and in our world.

ACTIVITIES

DOG RACES: Wiener dog, small dog, & special needs dog races. Registration forms available at www.lions2t2.orgRegistration fee is $20.00per dog. All dogs participating in the races must provide current shot records at time of registration.

OTHER:

Dog Adoptions

Dog Costume Parade

Dog Photo Contest

Coffee And Food Trucks

Kids Activities

Non-Profit Organization Booths

Vendor Booths

Vision Screening

Used Eyeglasses Collection

Entertainment By Drew Cypert and Clay Gibson

Lions Club Membership InformationPresentations from Leader Dogs for the Blind, Texas Lions Camp, and World Services for the Blind

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.