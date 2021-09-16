Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock police investigating overnight shooting

Police say multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a possible shooting around midnight near 108th and Canton

No word yet on injuries or if any arrests have been made

38th Annual CMN telethon raises $1.076 million

Every donation will stay here to fund life-saving equipment and services at UMC Children’s Hospital

First all-civilian crew sent into orbit

The Inspiration-Four civilian crew lifted off Wednesday night for their historical mission from the Kennedy Space Center

They will return to earth this Saturday where they are expected to land in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida

FBI handling of Larry Nassar investigation

Simon Biles, Aly Raisman, Mckayal Maroney and Maggie Nichols each testified about the abuse

They also detailed how FBI agents, along with the USA gymnastics organization “failed” them and other victims

Pfizer booster shots may be needed 6 months after primary doses

The data comes before the FDA’s advisory committee is set to discuss the company’s application for COVID-19 booster shots

Pfizer says that a third shot will be safe and necessary for most Americans to take

