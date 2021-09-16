Local Listings
Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief

NewsStream - Daybreak Today.2.4
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock police investigating overnight shooting

  • Police say multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a possible shooting around midnight near 108th and Canton
  • No word yet on injuries or if any arrests have been made

38th Annual CMN telethon raises $1.076 million

  • Every donation will stay here to fund life-saving equipment and services at UMC Children’s Hospital

First all-civilian crew sent into orbit

  • The Inspiration-Four civilian crew lifted off Wednesday night for their historical mission from the Kennedy Space Center
  • They will return to earth this Saturday where they are expected to land in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida

FBI handling of Larry Nassar investigation

  • Simon Biles, Aly Raisman, Mckayal Maroney and Maggie Nichols each testified about the abuse
  • They also detailed how FBI agents, along with the USA gymnastics organization “failed” them and other victims

Pfizer booster shots may be needed 6 months after primary doses

  • The data comes before the FDA’s advisory committee is set to discuss the company’s application for COVID-19 booster shots
  • Pfizer says that a third shot will be safe and necessary for most Americans to take

