Free COVID and school vaccination clinic at Lubbock High cafeteria this Saturday

City of Lubbock Health Department
City of Lubbock Health Department(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock Public Health Department will host a clinic offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and  school vaccinations at the Lubbock High School cafeteria on Saturday, September 18, from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Lubbock High School is located at 2004 19th Street.

Pfizer vaccine will be offered to students ages 12 or older and their parents.

School vaccinations will be available for students ages 4 and up.

Walk-ins welcome.

*Recipients do not need to be enrolled in Lubbock ISD to receive vaccination.

For more information, call the Public Health Department at 806-775-2933.

