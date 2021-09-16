Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Instagram looking to tackle users’ body image issues

Research found Instagram can damage mental health and body image, especially among teen girls.
Research found Instagram can damage mental health and body image, especially among teen girls.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Instagram says it’s looking at new ways to discourage users from focusing on their physical appearance.

This comes after the Wall Street Journal revealed Facebook researchers have repeatedly found Instagram to be toxic for teen girls.

The newspaper reported Tuesday researchers at Facebook, which bought Instagram in 2012, have been conducting studies for three years into how the app affects its millions of young users.

Their research found Instagram can damage mental health and body image, especially among teen girls.

Karina Newton, Instagram’s head of public policy, said Tuesday the photo-sharing platform is increasingly focused on addressing negative social comparison and negative body image.

She said one possibility is to prompt users to look at different topics when they repeatedly view content of that kind.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bart Reagor leaving federal court on Aug. 3, 2020 (Source: KCBD Video)
Bart Reagor files motion to dismiss bank fraud indictment
Reba McEntire rescued from second story building window in downtown Atoka after stairs of...
WATCH: Reba McEntire rescued from second story window after stairs collapse
One person was reported with serious injuries. Traffic has been closed on the eastbound lanes...
Police identify pedestrian seriously injured in Tuesday night crash
Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
Victim stable after overnight shooting in East Lubbock
Omar Soto-Chavira arrives at the Lubbock County Detention Center on Wednesday, July 21, 2020,...
Suspect in deadly Levelland standoff indicted on capital murder, attempted capital murder charges

Latest News

FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Elton John performs "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again"...
Elton John postpones European shows after hip injury
90s return to Lubbock tomorrow
More heat, less rain
Alex Murdaugh is expected to surrender to authorities on Thursday.
Lawyer says Murdaugh to turn himself in on insurance fraud
Florida vaccine advocate Lisa Wilson lost six unvaccinated family members to COVID-19.
Fla. vaccine advocate loses 6 unvaccinated family members to COVID-19 in 3 weeks
Lubbock police are investigating an overnight shooting in South Lubbock.
Police investigating overnight shooting in South Lubbock