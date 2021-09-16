Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Rhia

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Rhia, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a shepherd mix who loves belly rubs.

Rhia is potty trained and gets along well with other dogs. She is not a big fan of roughhousing. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and has a chip. Her adoption fees are waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Destiny.

