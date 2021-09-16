KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Rhia

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Rhia, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a shepherd mix who loves belly rubs.

Rhia is potty trained and gets along well with other dogs. She is not a big fan of roughhousing. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and has a chip. Her adoption fees are waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

