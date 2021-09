LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a North Lubbock apartment complex Wednesday night.

Crews were called to the complex near 4th and Toledo around 10 p.m.

No word on injuries at this time. LFR is investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

