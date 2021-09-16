Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lubbock Animal Services to host Clear the Shelter event Saturday

Lubbock Animal Services
Lubbock Animal Services(Lubbock Animal Services)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Animal Services will host its fourth annual Clear the Shelters event on Saturday,  September 18, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. All adoptions will be free. Clear the Shelters is a national event with more than 1,200 shelters participating. The event was created as a day of low cost or free adoptions to let every family be able to adopt a pet, and every pet find a home.

For questions, please contact LAS at lubbockanimalservices@mylubbock.us  or call 806-775-2057.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bart Reagor leaving federal court on Aug. 3, 2020 (Source: KCBD Video)
Bart Reagor files motion to dismiss bank fraud indictment
Reba McEntire rescued from second story building window in downtown Atoka after stairs of...
WATCH: Reba McEntire rescued from second story window after stairs collapse
One person was reported with serious injuries. Traffic has been closed on the eastbound lanes...
Police identify pedestrian seriously injured in Tuesday night crash
Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
Victim stable after overnight shooting in East Lubbock
Omar Soto-Chavira arrives at the Lubbock County Detention Center on Wednesday, July 21, 2020,...
Suspect in deadly Levelland standoff indicted on capital murder, attempted capital murder charges

Latest News

City of Lubbock Health Department
Free COVID and school vaccination clinic at Lubbock High cafeteria this Saturday
90s return to Lubbock tomorrow
More heat, less rain
Lubbock police are investigating an overnight shooting in South Lubbock.
Police investigating overnight shooting in South Lubbock
TTU Police: Attempted robbery at Urbanovksy Park, Tuesday night