Lubbock Southwest Little League, O’Donnell Schools get grants from Texas Rangers Baseball

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation announced the recipients of over $77,000 through the Globe Life Baseball and Softball Grant Program, including some west Texas teams.

O’Donnell Schools and Lubbock Southwest Little League were included among 14 nonprofit organizations who will receive funding for equipment, construction projects, field renovations, or other projects that “help grow youth baseball and softball initiatives in that community.”

“Through the Globe Life Grant Program, the Foundation has supported various softball and baseball programs across our five-state viewing territory, improving the game for thousands of kids,” said Karin Morris Senior VP of community impact and executive director of the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation.

According to information from Texas Rangers Baseball, organizations submitted grant applications describing how their youth baseball or softball program could benefit from the funds, and how the organizations improve youth baseball and softball programming in their areas.

Lubbock Southwest Little League proposed using the Globe Life Grant Program funds to remodel dugouts, and O’Donnell Schools will reportedly use the Globe Life Grant Program funds for field enhancements and to purchase equipment.

As part of the naming rights partnership with the Rangers, Globe Life has made a substantial commitment to support youth baseball and softball programs in the Rangers five-state territory by joining the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation in the grant program.

In 2020, Globe Life and the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation awarded 12 organizations in Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Arkansas grants to support their baseball and softball programs, totaling $60,000. In 10 years, more than $750,000 have been donated to 100+ organizations.

The following are additional 2021 Globe Life Baseball and Softball Grant Program Recipients:

Eastern Little League – Lacy Lakeview, Texas

Eastern Little League will use the Globe Life Grant Program funds to purchase a new scoreboard.

Carney High School – Carney, Okla.

Carney High School will use the Globe Life Grant Program funds to purchase new equipment.

Shawnee Family YMCA – Shawnee, Okla.

Shawnee Family YMCA will use the Globe Life Grant Program funds for field renovations.

Southside Hornets Athletic Association – Fort Worth, Texas

Southside Hornets Athletic Association will use the Globe Life Grant Program funds for baseball programming.

Fordyce High School – Fordyce, Ark.

Fordyce High School will use the Globe Life Grant Program funds for field renovations.

Stonewall County Youth Sport Association – Aspermont, Texas

Stonewall County Youth Sports Association will use the Globe Life Grant Program funds for field renovations.

Odessa Family YMCA – Odessa, Texas

Odessa Family YMCA will use the Globe Life Grant Program funds to implement a tee-ball program.

Dallas Youth Athletic Association – Dallas, Texas

Dallas Youth Athletic Association will use the Globe Life Grant Program funds to purchase equipment and perform field renovations.

Benbrook Athletic Booster Club – Benbrook, Texas

Benbrook Athletic Booster Club will use the Globe Life Grant Program funds to purchase an infield cover.

Miracle League of North Texas – Flower Mound, Texas

Miracle League of North Texas will use the Globe Life Grant Program funds for new field construction.

Collinsville Baseball – Owasso, Okla.

Collinsville Baseball will use the Globe Life Grant Program funds for field light renovations.

Skyline High School – Dallas, Texas

Skyline High School will use the Globe Life Grant Program funds to purchase new equipment.

