Lubbock teen’s fall reveals bone cancer at UMC Children’s Hospital

By Kase Wilbanks
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Kynlee White thought it was just her active lifestyle playing sports that was leading to pain in her leg. However, the 14-year-old took a tumble, and the trip to University Medical Center revealed what was truly causing it.

“My knee swelled up like a balloon after that happened so we thought my leg broke,” Kynlee said. “My dad helped me get to the car and we went to the emergency room. They came in saying that, good news, it wasn’t broken, but the bad news was that we had a sunburst in the x-ray, which then later found out it was bone cancer.”

Dr. Chibuzo O’Suoji was Kynlee’s pediatric oncologist at UMC Children’s Hospital. She said it was a common bone cancer in children, osteosarcoma. But getting rid of it wouldn’t be easy for Kynlee.

“Thankfully it hadn’t spread, but it was a big size,” Dr. O’Suoji said. “We started treating her and she had lots of challenges, lots of challenges. She didn’t tolerate the chemotherapy at all. She had a lot of vomiting and despite our best efforts, she’ll be in the hospital for weeks on end because she was just so sick with the chemotherapy.”

Kynlee’s father, Ted, said the long journey getting through treatment and surgery to replace her knee and remove affected bone was made easier by the staff at UMC Children’s Hospital.

“We could come in and have the worst day of our lives, just sick and exhausted, and it just seemed like we were a part of their family,” White said. “They just wrapped us and just was like, OK, we’re gonna get through this.”

Kynlee said she loved her nurses and doctors who made her life in the hospital better. She hopes that donations to the Children’s Miracle Network will ensure other children have an experience just as positive.

“Having that money donated would really make the stay a lot better with activities and stuff that they can do,” Kynlee said. “Nobody likes to be in a hospital for weeks at a time. Donating would help a lot of the kids that are there that don’t really have a choice to be there.”

To donate to UMC Children’s Hospital and the Children’s Miracle Network, click here.

