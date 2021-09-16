Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Man shot during armed robbery at upscale restaurant

By WCBS Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WCBS) - Gunfire rang out Wednesday night at a restaurant on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

It was an armed robbery that ended with a man shot and injured.

Staff cleaned blood and glass off a sidewalk on Thursday morning in front of Philippe, an upscale establishment on East 60th Street and Madison Avenue, after a diner was robbed and another was shot around 10 p.m. the night before.

Police say two suspects approached two different outdoor tables saying, “This is a stickup.”

One suspect flashed his weapon and stole the Rolex of a 31-year-old victim who was having dinner with his wife.

The other suspect approached a 28-year-old man who tried to stop him by knocking the gun away.

There was a struggle before the gun went off and the 28-year-old was shot in the leg.

Investigators say the victim managed to grab the weapon and toss it into the restaurant out of the suspect’s reach.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Terrified patrons left their unfinished meals and fled.

Meanwhile, the suspects jumped into a dark-colored SUV driven by a third man and took off.

Investigators are using surveillance video and other evidence to try to solve the case.

Police say it’s unclear why the two restaurant patrons were targeted.

Copyright 2021 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bart Reagor leaving federal court on Aug. 3, 2020 (Source: KCBD Video)
Bart Reagor files motion to dismiss bank fraud indictment
Reba McEntire rescued from second story building window in downtown Atoka after stairs of...
WATCH: Reba McEntire rescued from second story window after stairs collapse
One person was reported with serious injuries. Traffic has been closed on the eastbound lanes...
Police identify pedestrian seriously injured in Tuesday night crash
Omar Soto-Chavira arrives at the Lubbock County Detention Center on Wednesday, July 21, 2020,...
Suspect in deadly Levelland standoff indicted on capital murder, attempted capital murder charges
Lubbock police are investigating an overnight shooting in South Lubbock.
Police report identifies victim in South Lubbock shooting

Latest News

Joseph Urias
Lubbock teen recently diagnosed with rare disorder, community raising money to make his van wheelchair accessible
The Minnesota Supreme Court has approved a ballot question on the future of the Minneapolis...
Minnesota high court OKs ballot question on Minneapolis PD
FILE - In this July 1986 file photo, Actress Jane Powell poses for a photo in New York. Jane...
Jane Powell, Hollywood golden-age musicals star, dies at 92
This photo provided by Hampton County Detention Center shows Alex Murdaugh.
Murdaugh surrenders to face charges in $10M insurance fraud
South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh is released on $20,000 bail.
SC lawyer Alex Murdaugh released on $20k bail