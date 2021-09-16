Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

‘Jeopardy!’ hosts: Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings will finish 2021

Ken Jennings appears at the 2020 ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in...
Ken Jennings appears at the 2020 ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 8, 2020, left, and actress Mayim Bialik appears at the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Jan. 11, 2018. Jennings and Bialik will split “Jeopardy!” hosting duties for the remainder of the game show’s 38th season.(AP Photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will split “Jeopardy!” hosting duties for the remainder of 2021.

Sony Pictures Television announced the plan Thursday, the same week that episodes filmed by ousted host Mike Richards are airing.

Richards, who also lost his role as “Jeopardy!” executive producer, was initially tapped as Alex Trebek’s successor but left the show after past misogynistic and disparaging comments surfaced.

Bialik was tapped as interim host, and her episodes will air through Nov. 5. After that, Sony says Jennings and Bialik will share hosting duties based on their schedules through the end of the calendar year. No on-air auditions of other potential hosts were announced.

Jennings, the record-holder for longest “Jeopardy!” winning streak, is a consulting producer on the show. Bialik has already been chosen to host “Jeopardy!” prime-time and spinoff series, including a new college championship.

“Jeopardy!” used a series of guest hosts, including Richards, for shows filmed after Trebek’s death. The beloved host died last November of cancer.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bart Reagor leaving federal court on Aug. 3, 2020 (Source: KCBD Video)
Bart Reagor files motion to dismiss bank fraud indictment
Reba McEntire rescued from second story building window in downtown Atoka after stairs of...
WATCH: Reba McEntire rescued from second story window after stairs collapse
One person was reported with serious injuries. Traffic has been closed on the eastbound lanes...
Police identify pedestrian seriously injured in Tuesday night crash
Omar Soto-Chavira arrives at the Lubbock County Detention Center on Wednesday, July 21, 2020,...
Suspect in deadly Levelland standoff indicted on capital murder, attempted capital murder charges
Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
Victim stable after overnight shooting in East Lubbock

Latest News

President Joe Biden discussed the vaccine mandate during a meeting with CEOs on Wednesday.
Biden touts vaccine requirement
FILE - In this June 8, 2015 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip smiles after unveiling a plaque...
Judge orders Prince Philip’s will sealed to protect royal ‘dignity’
90s return to Lubbock tomorrow
More heat, less rain
2nd Annual Bark and Brew Event
2nd Annual Bark and Brew event this Sunday
Noon Notebook: 2nd Annual Bark and Brew Event
Noon Notebook: 2nd Annual Bark and Brew Event