Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

More heat, less rain

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Last day of high temperatures in the 80s before we warm up heading into the weekend.

90s return to Lubbock tomorrow
90s return to Lubbock tomorrow(KCBD)

Expecting today to be pretty similar to yesterday, minus the rain chance. Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the 80s to lower 90s. A high of 88 degrees in Lubbock. A bit breezy with winds from the south at 10-15 mph.

Overnight tonight, mostly clear, quiet, and mild. Low temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Tomorrow begins a warm-up as we move into the weekend. That hot and dry pattern we are familiar with so far this September is back. Highs in the lower to mid 90s across the South Plains Friday through Monday. Tuesday looks to be more seasonable as a cold front pushes through and cools us down a bit.

September 16 drought update
September 16 drought update(KCBD)

The newest drought update as of September 16 shows some area of “moderate” drought have returned to the South Plains as well as more abnormally dry conditions.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bart Reagor leaving federal court on Aug. 3, 2020 (Source: KCBD Video)
Bart Reagor files motion to dismiss bank fraud indictment
Reba McEntire rescued from second story building window in downtown Atoka after stairs of...
WATCH: Reba McEntire rescued from second story window after stairs collapse
One person was reported with serious injuries. Traffic has been closed on the eastbound lanes...
Police identify pedestrian seriously injured in Tuesday night crash
Omar Soto-Chavira arrives at the Lubbock County Detention Center on Wednesday, July 21, 2020,...
Suspect in deadly Levelland standoff indicted on capital murder, attempted capital murder charges
Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
Victim stable after overnight shooting in East Lubbock

Latest News

City of Lubbock Health Department
Free COVID and school vaccination clinic at Lubbock High cafeteria this Saturday
Lubbock Animal Services
Lubbock Animal Services to host Clear the Shelter event Saturday
Lubbock police are investigating an overnight shooting in South Lubbock.
Police investigating overnight shooting in South Lubbock
TTU Police: Attempted robbery at Urbanovksy Park, Tuesday night