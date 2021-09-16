More heat, less rain

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Last day of high temperatures in the 80s before we warm up heading into the weekend.

90s return to Lubbock tomorrow (KCBD)

Expecting today to be pretty similar to yesterday, minus the rain chance. Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the 80s to lower 90s. A high of 88 degrees in Lubbock. A bit breezy with winds from the south at 10-15 mph.

Overnight tonight, mostly clear, quiet, and mild. Low temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Tomorrow begins a warm-up as we move into the weekend. That hot and dry pattern we are familiar with so far this September is back. Highs in the lower to mid 90s across the South Plains Friday through Monday. Tuesday looks to be more seasonable as a cold front pushes through and cools us down a bit.

September 16 drought update (KCBD)

The newest drought update as of September 16 shows some area of “moderate” drought have returned to the South Plains as well as more abnormally dry conditions.

